Delhivery IPO: GMP ahead of subscription opening this week

"Delhivery's revenue growth has been robust with 49% CAGR from FY19-21. However, losses have risen in similar fashion. The offer is priced at almost 5.5x mcap-to-Revenue based on post fresh issue and annualized metrics of 9MFY22. The valuations seems to be in-line with peers but the company being loss-making makes the issue look expensive. Dicey market sentiments and concern of investors towards loss-making start-ups may dampen the interest," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.