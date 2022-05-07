Supply chain company Delhivery has set a price band of ₹462-487 a share for its ₹5,235-crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and will conclude on May 13. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 10.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹35,284 crore. The size of the IPO has been cut to ₹5,235 crore from ₹7,460 crore planned earlier. The public issue now comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹4,000 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of ₹1,235 crore by existing shareholders.

Under the OFS, investors Carlyle Group and SoftBank as well as Delhivery's co-founders will divest their shareholding in the logistics company. At present, SoftBank owns 22.78% stake, Carlyle has 7.42% stake, Kapil Bharati owns 1.11%, Mohit Tondon has 1.88% and Suraj Saharan holds 1.79% stake in the company.

As per market observers, Delhivery shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹16 in the grey market today, down from yesterday's ₹25. Shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Proceeds of fresh issue to the tune of ₹2,000 crore will be used towards funding organic growth initiatives and ₹1,000 crore for inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, besides, money will be used for general corporate purposes.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers to the issue.