Delhivery IPO set to open today. Should you subscribe or skip?

“Delhivery is loss making, which makes it difficult to value based on earnings; other listed competitors are profit making with PBT margins ranging from 1.3% to 15.7%. Delhivery has the advantages of scale and a flexible business model driven by technology, which need to be tested in a price-sensitive Indian market. There will be a tradeoff between growth and profitability for the company going ahead, and investors can wait for a better entry point to invest in the company," said PhillipCapital in a note.