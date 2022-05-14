Delhivery IPO: Institutional buyers push 5,235 cr issue through on final day

Bharat Chhoda and Harshal Mehta, Research analysts at ICICI Direct in its IPO note for the company said, Delhivery has shown strong growth and built a recognisable brand in a segment marred by intense competition and low barriers to entry. With a pan-India presence and diversification into other segments (LTL, omnichannel etc), the management seeks to utilise the scale to further optimise, crossutilise its network and lower costs. However, we await further progression on path of achievement of positive cash flows.