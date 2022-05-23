Delhivery IPO: Latest GMP, market experts predict 'weak' debut of shares

Delhivery IPO: Latest GMP, market experts predict 'weak' debut of shares1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
- Delhivery IPO GMP today is minus ₹5 that means grey market is expecting that Delhivery IPO listing would be around ₹482, believe market observers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhivery IPO listing: Share listing date of Delhivery is fast approaching as most likely Delhivery IPO listing date is 24th May 2022. According to stock market experts, company's financials are poor and the company's public issue is price at high valuation as well. They said that market sentiment is highly volatile and hence Delhivery shares may have a weak listing. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments are also not encouraging for the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Delhivery are available at a discount of ₹5.
Delhivery IPO listing: Share listing date of Delhivery is fast approaching as most likely Delhivery IPO listing date is 24th May 2022. According to stock market experts, company's financials are poor and the company's public issue is price at high valuation as well. They said that market sentiment is highly volatile and hence Delhivery shares may have a weak listing. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments are also not encouraging for the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Delhivery are available at a discount of ₹5.
Delhivery IPO GMP today
Delhivery IPO GMP today
According to market observers, Delhivery IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is minus ₹5 that means grey market is expecting that Delhivery IPO listing would be around ₹482 ( ₹487 - ₹5), which is also signaling about weak listing of the public issue worth ₹5,235 crore.
What market experts predict on share listing
Speaking on Delhivery IPO listing price, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "The company has been posting negative PAT for the last 3 years, the P/E is negative for the company considering PAT. Allottees might not benefit from the listing gains and investors with low risk appetite are advised to exit and book listing discount as the stock may further nosedive after listing."
Echoing with Manoj Dalmia's views, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Delivery IPO has poor financials so far and the valuations of the company is expensive as well. Owing to low response by retail investors and negative market sentiments, Delhivery IPO may list at a discount price on listing day."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.