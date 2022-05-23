Delhivery IPO: Latest GMP, market experts predict 'weak' debut of shares

Delhivery IPO listing: Share listing date of Delhivery is fast approaching as most likely Delhivery IPO listing date is 24th May 2022. According to stock market experts, company's financials are poor and the company's public issue is price at high valuation as well. They said that market sentiment is highly volatile and hence Delhivery shares may have a weak listing. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments are also not encouraging for the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Delhivery are available at a discount of ₹5.

