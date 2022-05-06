Delhivery IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to hit primary market next week. As per the information available on BSE website, Delhivery IPO will open for subscription on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. The logistics services company has fixed its price band at ₹462 to ₹487 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹5,235 crore from its public offer out of which ₹4,000 is expected from fresh issue and ₹1,235 crore from offer for sale (OFS).

Here we list out important Delhivery IPO details:

- Delhivery IPO GMP: Shares of Delhivery have made debut in the grey market and their grey market premium (GMP) is available now. According to market observers, Delhivery IPO GMP today is ₹16, which is ₹9 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹25.

- Delhivery IPO date: Subscription for the public issue will open on 11th may 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022.

- Delhivery IPO price: The logistics services company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹462 to ₹487 per equity share.

- Delhivery IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹5,235 crore from its public offer out of which ₹4,000 crore through is expected via fresh issues and ₹1,235 crore through OFS.

- Delhivery IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 30 shares of the company.

- Delhivery IPO application limit: One bidder will be able to apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

- Delhivery IPO investment limit: As one bidder is allowed to apply from 1-13 lots, a bidder will require minimum ₹14,610 ( ₹487 x 30) and one bidder can invest maximum ₹1,89,930 [( ₹487 x 30) x 13].

- Delhivery IPO allotment date: The likely date for announcement of share allocation is 19th May 2022.

- Delhivery IPO listing: The IPO is proposed to get listed at BSE and NSE and the likely date for Delhivery IPO listing is 24th May 2022.

- Delhivery IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed official registrar of the public issue.