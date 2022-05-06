Delhivery IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details you should know

Delhivery IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to hit primary market next week. As per the information available on BSE website, Delhivery IPO will open for subscription on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. The logistics services company has fixed its price band at ₹462 to ₹487 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹5,235 crore from its public offer out of which ₹4,000 is expected from fresh issue and ₹1,235 crore from offer for sale (OFS).

