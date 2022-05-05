Supply chain company Delhivery has fixed a price band of ₹462-487 a share for its ₹5,235-crore initial public offering (IPO). Delhivery IPO will open for subscription on May 11.

The three-day initial share will conclude on May 13 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on May 10, according to the company.

The firm will list on exchanges on May 24.

The size of the IPO has been cut to ₹5,235 crore from ₹7,460 crore planner earlier.

Minimum Bid

Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

“As per SEBI circular no SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2022/45 dated April 05,2022,all Individual Investors applying in the issue where the application amount is upto 5 Lakhs shall use UPI and shall also provide their UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form submitted with a syndicate member, registered stock broker, depository participant and Registrar. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments," the company said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Morgan Stanley India Company and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The e-commerce logistics company operates a pan-India network and provides services in 17,045 postal index number (PIN) codes, as of June 30, 2021.