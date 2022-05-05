Delhivery IPO price band announced. Key details here

“As per SEBI circular no SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2022/45 dated April 05,2022,all Individual Investors applying in the issue where the application amount is upto 5 Lakhs shall use UPI and shall also provide their UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form submitted with a syndicate member, registered stock broker, depository participant and Registrar. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments," the company said.