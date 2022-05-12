Delhivery IPO sees tepid response, subscribed just 23% on Day 2

According to the draft papers, CA Swift Investments, an entity of Carlyle Group, will sell shares to the tune of ₹454 crore, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd, an arm of Softbank Group, will offload shares worth ₹365 crore, Deli CMF Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of private equity fund China Momentum Fund, L.P. will sell shares worth ₹200 crore and Times Internet will sell shares worth ₹165 crore.