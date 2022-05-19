Delhivery IPO share allotment soon. Direct links to check application status

Delhivery IPO share allotment soon. Direct links to check application status1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The likely date for Delhivery IPO allotment is 19th May 2022, which means share allocation of the public issue can be announced any time today. Bidders who applied for the public issue worth ₹5,235 crore can check their allotment status online after the finalisation of share allocation. To check Delhivery IPO allotment status online, bidders can login at direct BSE link or at the official website of its registrar. The official registrar of the Delhivery IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.
Direct links to check Delhivery IPO allotment status
However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Delhivery IPO allotment status online.
Delhivery IPO allotment status check Link Intime
Those applicants who want to check Delhivery IPO allotment status by logging in at the official registrar's website, they can login at above-mentioned direct Link Intime link and follow the step by step guide given below:
1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select Delhivery IPO;
3] Enter your PAN details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Delhivery IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Delhivery IPO allotment status check BSE
Those bidders who want to check share allocation on BSE website are advised to login at the direct BSE link mentioned above and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Delhivery IPO;
3] Enter Delhivery IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Delhivery IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.