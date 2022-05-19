Delhivery IPO share allotment soon. Direct links to check application status

The likely date for Delhivery IPO allotment is 19th May 2022, which means share allocation of the public issue can be announced any time today. Bidders who applied for the public issue worth ₹5,235 crore can check their allotment status online after the finalisation of share allocation. To check Delhivery IPO allotment status online, bidders can login at direct BSE link or at the official website of its registrar. The official registrar of the Delhivery IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

