The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Delhivery will open for public subscription tomorrow and will conclude on May 13, while the bidding for anchor investors has opened today. The supply chain company has set a price band of ₹462-487 a share for its ₹5,235-crore initial share sale.

As per market observers, Delhivery shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹7 in the grey market today, down from yesterday's ₹10. Shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹35,284 crore. The size of the IPO has been cut to ₹5,235 crore from ₹7,460 crore planned earlier. The public issue now comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹4,000 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of ₹1,235 crore by existing shareholders.

Proceeds of fresh issue to the tune of ₹2,000 crore will be used towards funding organic growth initiatives and ₹1,000 crore for inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, besides, money will be used for general corporate purposes.

“We believe Delhivery’s asset light business model and its cutting‐edge engineering and automation capabilities along with its new age technologies will help company leverage its operating efficiencies and improve the profitability in the coming years," said brokerage Yes Securities.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services.

"Delhivery's revenue growth has been robust with 49% CAGR from FY19-21. However, losses have risen in similar fashion. The offer is priced at almost 5.5x mcap-to-Revenue based on post fresh issue and annualized metrics of 9MFY22. The valuations seems to be in-line with peers but the company being loss-making makes the issue look expensive," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.