Delhivery IPO worth 5,235 cr to hit markets from 11-13 May. 10 points

6. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - 75% of the total IPO size is reserved for QIBs. Notably, the company may, in consultation with the BLRMs, allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis, out of which, one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion. Further, 5% of the QIB portion excluding the anchor investor portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance of Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. If at least 75% of the Net Offer cannot be Allotted to QIBs, then the entire application money will be refunded forthwith.

