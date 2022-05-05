Delhivery IPO worth 5,235 cr to hit markets from 11-13 May. 10 points

Delhivery IPO worth ₹5,235 cr to hit markets from 11-13 May. 10 points4 min read . 04:32 PM IST
- The IPO size is aggregated to ₹5,235 crore - comprising a fresh issue of ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale up to ₹1,235 crore carried by shareholders.
Delhivery IPO is around the corner! The logistic and supply chain company is set to launch its initial public offering worth ₹5,235 crore next week on exchanges.
The IPO will open on May 11 for investors to subscribe to and will be available till May 13, 2022. The issue will be available for anchor investors one working day before the opening date, that is, May 10.
Here are 10 key highlights of the IPO:
2. Among investors to participate in the offer for sale of ₹1,235 crore are - Deli CMF will offload shares worth ₹200 crore, CA Swift Investments to sell shares worth ₹454 crore, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) to offer shares worth ₹365 crore, and Times Internet to sell shares worth ₹165 crore. Individual investors will also take part in the IPO - Kapil Bharati to sell shares amounting to ₹5 crore, while Mohit Tandon and Suraj Saharan to sell stakes worth ₹4 crore and ₹6 crore respectively. Also, the offer includes reservations aggregating to ₹20 crore for subscriptions by eligible employees.
3. The price band of the IPO is fixed at ₹462 per equity share at the lower end and ₹487 per equity share at the upper end. It has a face value of Re 1 each.
4. The offer has an employee discount of ₹25 per equity share on the price band mentioned above to eligible employees under the Employee Reservation Portion.
5. Under the IPO, bids can be made for a minimum of 30 Equity Shares and in multiples of 30 Equity Shares thereafter.
6. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - 75% of the total IPO size is reserved for QIBs. Notably, the company may, in consultation with the BLRMs, allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis, out of which, one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion. Further, 5% of the QIB portion excluding the anchor investor portion will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance of Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. If at least 75% of the Net Offer cannot be Allotted to QIBs, then the entire application money will be refunded forthwith.
7. Non-institutional investors (NII) - Up to 15% of the IPO size is reserved for NIIs, out of which, one-third portion shall be reserved for applicants with an application size of more than ₹2 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh. While two-thirds portion shall be reserved for applicants with an application size of more than ₹10 lakh provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders.
8. Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Not more than 10% is allocated to this category from the IPO size.
9. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.
10. The Equity Shares offered in this Offer are proposed to be listed on both BSE Limited (“BSE") and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE", together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges").
Since its inception, the company has successfully fulfilled over 1 billion orders across India. It has built a nationwide network with a presence in every state, servicing over 17000 pin codes. 21 automated sort centres, 122 gateways, 93 fulfilment centres, 2521 direct delivery centres, and a team of over 86000 people makes it possible for the company to deliver 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.