MUMBAI : Delhivery’s expected $4 billion valuation for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) is bumping up valuations of listed logistics companies with many seeing a steady rise in stock prices.

Delhivery, which earns as much as 65-70% of its revenue from e-commerce firms, is likely to sell a 10-15% stake for $500-600 million through the IPO. Unlike traditional shippers, the company harnesses technology in a big way. This, in turn, has triggered a surge in demand during the pandemic that has restricted human movement and involvement of middlemen in the logistics business.

Logistics companies have seen growing investor interest since the outbreak of the pandemic, which has shifted the market share in favour of organized players due to significant growth of the e-commerce market. Analysts maintain that current valuations also reflect reduced cost pressures taking effect due to the goods and services tax (GST) that has reduced compliance and tax burdens.

“The logistics sector has several growth tailwinds led by the goods and services tax (GST) as businesses are moving towards the organized sector, and impact of covid-19, with increased outsourcing of logistics services to prevent supply chain disruptions in future. Valuation of $4 billion of Delhivery would have a positive rub-off effect on the valuation of quality listed players," said Sanjeev Hota, head of research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Among listed logistics stocks, Gateway Distriparks has rallied 155% so far this year. Others such as Transport Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Aegis Logistics and TCI Express have climbed 51-74% in 2021 so far. VRL Logistics, Gati and Mahindra Logistics jumped 42-47% during the same period.

Shares of Blue Dart, a competitor of Delhivery, have jumped 46% this year, adding to an 86% gain in 2020 despite the pandemic. Segments such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics have played a crucial role in the healthy uptick in its revenue.

Another factor aiding the sector’s rise is the government’s focus on reducing logistics costs. India’s logistics costs in the supply chain are equivalent to 14% of gross domestic product, compared with the global average of 8%. Also, post GST, companies have been consolidating their supply chains, which would lead to increased warehousing and logistics needs, industry watchers maintain.

“We believe the logistics sector has the potential to grow multifold, with listed logistics stocks well placed in terms of their reach, technological systems and strong balance sheet strength," Hota said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.