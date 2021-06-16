Delhivery’s valuation spike  rubs  off  on  sector

Delhivery, which earns as much as 65-70% of its revenue from e-commerce firms, is likely to sell a 10-15% stake for $500-600 million through the IPO. Unlike traditional shippers, the company harnesses technology in a big way. This, in turn, has triggered a surge in demand during the pandemic that has restricted human movement and involvement of middlemen in the logistics business.

