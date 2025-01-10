Delta Autocorp IPO allotment status: The allotment for Delta Autocorp Forgings IPO is expected to be finalised today, January 10. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, or on the NSE website.

The IPO, which was opened for subscription from January 07 to January 09, saw a stellar response from all sections of investors, being oversubscribed by 342 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 624 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 314 times. The QIB portion was booked 178.64 times, as per the exchange data.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on January 13, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of January 14, 2025.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status: On Registrar's Website Step 1: Visit the Link Intime Private Limited website: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose ‘Delta Autocorp’ in the select company dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID, or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on Search

Your Delta Autocorp IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

On NSE’s website: Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Delta Autocorp., enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit.”

Delta Autocorp IPO GMP today Today's grey market premium (GMP) for Delta Autocorp IPO is ₹117 per share, suggesting that the shares are likely to list ₹117 above their issue price. With this GMP and an issue price of ₹130 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹246, reflecting a 90 per cent premium over the issue price.

The grey market premium is the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. It reflects investor sentiment and demand before the stock officially begins trading.

It is important to note that GMP is only a preliminary indicator of the listing price and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

About Delta Autocorp The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling 2-wheelers & 3-wheelers EVs. It operates under the brand name "Deltic”. Initially concentrating on developing electric 3-wheeler prototypes, they marked a significant milestone in 2017 with the launch of their first E-Rickshaw, boasting an impressive mileage of over 150 km.

After observing market dynamics and adapting to changing customer preferences, the company strategically broadened its product range to include electric 2W vehicles.

Currently, its product range encompasses electric scooters in the 2W category, along with electric rickshaws, electric loaders, and electric garbage carts in the 3W category, along with spare parts and accessories of 2W and 3W, like motors, DC-DC converters, and speedometers, as per the company's RHP report.