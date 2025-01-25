Denta Water and Infra IPO: After the end of bidding on 24 January 2025, applicants are eagerly waiting for the Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, most likely Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date is 25 January 2025, i.e. today, or in the case of delay, Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status is expected to become public on 27 January 2025, i.e. Monday next week.

Meanwhile, following strong Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription status, the grey market continues to signal strong returns for investors. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹121 in the grey market today.

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹121, which is ₹30 lower than Friday's GMP of ₹151. Market observers said Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP was at ₹166 on the subscription opening date, which has slipped ₹45 in just three days. They noted that the Denta Water IPO GMP slide can be attributed to the cautious sentiments in the Indian secondary market. They said that Dalal Street has remained sideways to negative for the last three days, which has taken its toll on the grey market sentiments.

Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on Friday, the public issue had been subscribed 221.68 times, the retail portion 90.56 times, the NII segment 507.27 times, and the QIB portion 236.94 times. Hence, the book-build issue worth ₹220.50 crore received strong responses from investors in all categories.

Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment links After the announcement of share allocation, Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or the official website of Integrated Registry Management Services — integratedregistry.in. For more convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct link of Integrated Registry Management Services — integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1 and check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status online.