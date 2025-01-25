Mint Market

Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date in focus after strong subscription status. GMP, how to check allotment status

  • Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today: According to experts, shares of the company are available at a premium of 121 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated25 Jan 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date is most likely on 25 January 2025 or 27 January 2025.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Denta Water and Infra IPO: After the end of bidding on 24 January 2025, applicants are eagerly waiting for the Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, most likely Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date is 25 January 2025, i.e. today, or in the case of delay, Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status is expected to become public on 27 January 2025, i.e. Monday next week. 

Meanwhile, following strong Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription status, the grey market continues to signal strong returns for investors. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 121 in the grey market today.

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 121, which is 30 lower than Friday's GMP of 151. Market observers said Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP was at 166 on the subscription opening date, which has slipped 45 in just three days. They noted that the Denta Water IPO GMP slide can be attributed to the cautious sentiments in the Indian secondary market. They said that Dalal Street has remained sideways to negative for the last three days, which has taken its toll on the grey market sentiments.

Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription status

After the end of bidding on Friday, the public issue had been subscribed 221.68 times, the retail portion 90.56 times, the NII segment 507.27 times, and the QIB portion 236.94 times. Hence, the book-build issue worth 220.50 crore received strong responses from investors in all categories.

Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment links

After the announcement of share allocation, Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or the official website of Integrated Registry Management Services — integratedregistry.in. For more convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct link of Integrated Registry Management Services — integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1 and check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status online.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsIPODenta Water and Infra IPO allotment date in focus after strong subscription status. GMP, how to check allotment status
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:59 AM IST
