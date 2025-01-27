Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Denta Water and Infra IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has ended and received stellar response. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date which is expected to be today, January 27.

The public offer was open for subscription from January 22 to 24. Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status is expected to be finalise soon. As the company fixes the Denta Water and Infra IPO share allotment status, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the next day.

Investors can check Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and the official portal of IPO registrar.

In order to do a Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Denta Water and Infra IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Denta Water and Infra IPO Allotment Status on Integrated Registry Management: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx?OD=1

Step 2] Select ‘IPO’ in Allotment Option dragdown menu

Step 3] Choose ‘Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited’ in Select Company menu

Step 4] Choose among ‘Application No., DPID and PAN’ in the Select Choice option

Step 5] Enter the details as per the option selected and hit ‘Submit’

Your Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP Today Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares are commanding a decent premium in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium. Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today is ₹121 per share, according to stock market observers. Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP indicates that in the grey market, the equity shares of the company are trading higher by ₹121 than their issue price.

Considering the Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares would be ₹415 apiece, which is at a premium of 41% to the IPO price of ₹294 per share.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO Details Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO opened for subscription on January 22 and closed on January 24. Denta Water IPO allotment date is likely today, January 27, and the IPO listing date is January 29. The equity shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Denta Water and Infra IPO price band was set at ₹279 to ₹294 per share. The company has raised ₹220.50 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares.

Denta Water and Infra IPO has been subscribed by a massive 221.68 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail portion was booked 90.56 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 507.27 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 236.94 times subscription.

SMC Capitals is the book running lead manager of the Denta Water IPO, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.