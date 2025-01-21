Denta Water and Infra IPO: Bengaluru-based firm raises ₹66.15 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Denta Water and Infra raised 66.15 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue. The IPO will open for public bidding on Wednesday, January 22.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Jan 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Denta Water and Infra IPO: The company set the public issue’s price band in the range of ₹279 to ₹294 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares per lot. (Company Website)

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited raised 66.15 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue, according to an exchange filing by the company on Tuesday, January 21.

The water and infrastructure solutions firm allocated 22.5 lakh equity shares to 10 anchor investors at an allocation price of 294 per share, with a face value of 10 apiece. 

The anchor investor pool for the Denta Water and Infra IPO comprises Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Persistent Growth Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, Saint Capital Fund, Finavenue Capital Trust, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd., Steptrade Revolution Fund, Mint Focused Growth Fund, Astorne Capital VCC, and Aarth AIF.

According to the exchange filing by the company on Tuesday, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund at 15.12 per cent, Persistent Growth Fund and Rajasthan Global Securities at 14.36 per cent were the top allocations for the anchor round of the public issue. 

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP

As of January 21, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Denta Water and Infra IPO stands at 165 per share. With the upper price band at 294, the company's shares are expected to be listed at 459, a premium of 56.12 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue

Denta Water and Infra IPO Details 

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited is a water and infrastructure solutions company that designs, installs, and commissions water management projects. It has expertise in groundwater recharging projects.

The public issue is poised to open for subscription on Wednesday, January 22, and will close on Friday, January 24. The allotment for the public issue is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 27, as the Denta Water and Infra IPO is expected to be listed on the stock market on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of 279 to 294 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares per lot. 

SMC Capitals Limited is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt. Ltd.

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 09:24 PM IST
