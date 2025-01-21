Denta Water and Infra IPO: Bengaluru-based firm raises ₹66.15 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited raised ₹66.15 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue, according to an exchange filing by the company on Tuesday, January 21.

The water and infrastructure solutions firm allocated 22.5 lakh equity shares to 10 anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹294 per share, with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

The anchor investor pool for the Denta Water and Infra IPO comprises Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Persistent Growth Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, Saint Capital Fund, Finavenue Capital Trust, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd., Steptrade Revolution Fund, Mint Focused Growth Fund, Astorne Capital VCC, and Aarth AIF.

Advertisement

According to the exchange filing by the company on Tuesday, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund at 15.12 per cent, Persistent Growth Fund and Rajasthan Global Securities at 14.36 per cent were the top allocations for the anchor round of the public issue.

Also Read | Denta Water and Infra IPO: Here are 10 things to know from RHP

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP As of January 21, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Denta Water and Infra IPO stands at ₹165 per share. With the upper price band at ₹294, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹459, a premium of 56.12 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

Advertisement

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue.

Denta Water and Infra IPO Details Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited is a water and infrastructure solutions company that designs, installs, and commissions water management projects. It has expertise in groundwater recharging projects.

The public issue is poised to open for subscription on Wednesday, January 22, and will close on Friday, January 24. The allotment for the public issue is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 27, as the Denta Water and Infra IPO is expected to be listed on the stock market on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Advertisement

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹279 to ₹294 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares per lot.

SMC Capitals Limited is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt. Ltd.