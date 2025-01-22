Denta Water and Infra IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open for bidding until 5:00 PM on 24 January 2025. The water and infrastructure solutions company has announced the Denta Water and Infra IPO price band at ₹279 to ₹294 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹220.50 crore from Denta Water and Infra IPO, which is a fresh issue. Meanwhile, ahead of the Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription opening, shares of the company are trading at a substantial premium in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Denta Water and Infra Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹166 in the grey market today.

Denta Water and Infra IPO subscription status By 10:06 AM on day one of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.25 times; the retail portion had been booked 0.30 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.48 times.

Denta Water and Infra IPO details 1] Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, Denta Water and Infra Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹166 in the grey market today.

2] Denta Water and Infra IPO price: The water and infrastructure solutions company has announced a price band for the public issue of ₹279 to ₹294 per equity share.

3] Denta Water and Infra IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 24 January 2025.

4] Denta Water and Infra IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹220.50 crore from its entirely new book-build issue.

5] Denta Water and Infra IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 50 company shares.

6] Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 25 January 2025, which is Saturday. However, in case of delay, share allotment can be expected on 27 January 2025, which is Monday next week.

7] Denta Water and Infra IPO registrar: Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Denta Water and Infra IPO Lead Manager: SMC Capital Limited has been appointed lead manager of the book build issue.

9] Denta Water and Infra IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely Denta Water and Infra IPO listing date is 29 January 2025, i.e., Wednesday next week.

Denta Water and Infra IPO: Apply or not? 10] Denta Water and Infra IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, StoxBox says, "Overall, Denta Water's strategic focus on water management projects, growing market opportunities, and strong order book positions it well for future growth in water management and infrastructure sectors. Considering its valuation with a PE ratio of 9.5x based on FY24 earnings, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for medium to long-term investment."

Adroit Financial Services has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the public issue: “The company has 98 acres of land in Madikeri, Karnataka, where it grows coffee, pepper, and cardamom. As of 30 Nov. 2024, the company has implemented 32 water management projects, 11 as prime contractor, one joint venture, and 20 as sub-contractor. In addition to that, the company undertakes railway and highway construction projects. The company reported revenue of ₹241.84 crores in 2024 against ₹175.75 crores in 2023. The company reported a profit of ₹59.73 crores in 2024 against a profit of ₹50.11 crores in 2023 respectively.”