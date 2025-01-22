Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today. Check Denta Water IPO GMP, review, subscription status

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST

Dhanya Nagasundaram ( with inputs from Deutsche Welle )

Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Denta Water IPO opens for subscription on January 22 and closes on January 24, with a price band of ₹ 279 to ₹ 294. The company aims to raise ₹ 220.50 crore to support its water management projects and infrastructure services.