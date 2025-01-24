Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering of Denta Water and Infra Solutions achieved a subscription rate of 50.63 times by the second day of bidding on Thursday.
The segment designated for non-institutional investors saw a staggering 128.41 times subscription, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 43.51 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 4.75 times the subscription level.
Denta Water and Infra IPO announced on Tuesday that it had garnered slightly over ₹66 crore from anchor investors. The offering, priced between ₹279 and ₹294 per share, will close for public subscription on Friday.
The initial public offering is a completely new issuance of 7.5 million equity shares valued at ₹220.5 crores at the maximum end of the price range. The funds raised, amounting to ₹150 crores, will be allocated to support working capital needs, while a part will be directed towards general corporate purposes.
Established in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has become a significant contender in the domain of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.
Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ongoing Projects as a Sub-contractor
- Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) Valley project
- Hirehalla, Koppal Drinking Water supply
Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Key projects
Their notable achievements encompass pivotal projects like the Byrapura and Hiremagaluru LIS Project, Karagada LIS Project, and others, primarily executed through lift irrigation systems. Notably, Denta Water played a substantial role in the first phase of the KC Valley project, contributing to Bengaluru's reputation as the second-largest city globally in terms of treated wastewater quantity.
Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Strong order book
As of November 30, 2024, they have 17 ongoing projects being implemented either directly by them or under consortium arrangements with other entities, and their Company’s share in the aggregate contract value comprises ₹ 11,004.36 million, out of which ₹ 10,667.52 million is in relation to water management projects.
Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Check out the firm's ongoing projects
- Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) Valley project – Phase II
- Bangalore East Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS)
- Multi Village scheme for drinking water supply – Kopal District
Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Check out Anand Rathi's views
Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has established expertise in water management projects with special focus on ground water recharging with expertise in in-house designing and engineering of water management infrastructure projects and strong order book along with efficient business model.
At the upper price band company is valuing at P/E of 13.14x, with an EV/EBITDA of 9.13x and market cap of ₹ 7,849 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 36.36%.
We believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long term" rating to the IPO.
Denta Water and Infra IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead of third bidding day
Denta Water IPO GMP today or Denta Water IPO grey market premium is +137. This indicates Denta Water share price was trading at a premium of ₹137 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Denta Water share price was indicated at ₹431 apiece, which is 46.6% higher than the IPO price of ₹294.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past eight sessions, the IPO GMP is currently showing an upward trend, indicating a potentially strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹45, whereas the maximum stands at ₹165, as per insights from experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
