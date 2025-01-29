Denta Water and Infra IPO Listing: The equity shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Denta Water and Infra IPO listing date is today, January 29.

Denta Water and Infra IPO was open for subscription from January 22 to 24. The IPO allotment was finalised and the Denta Water and Infra shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, today.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the equity shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further in terms of SEBI guidelines, Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days, it added.

The shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Denta Water and Infra IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s a look at what Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today signals.

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP Today Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares are commanding a decent grey market premium. Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today is ₹76 per share, according to stock market observers. Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP indicates that in the grey market, the equity shares of the company are trading higher by ₹76 than their issue price.

Denta Water and Infra IPO Listing Price Considering the Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions shares would be ₹370 apiece, which is at a premium of 26% to the IPO price of ₹294 per share.

Analysts also indicate that the Denta Water and Infra IPO listing would be at a premium to the issue price

“Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd. is set for a strong market debut, anticipated to list with a premium of 35%. A key player in the Indian water and wastewater treatment industry, the company is set to benefit from the growing trend, where the industry is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2033 due to its strong track record,” said Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

Overall, Denta Water’s strategic focus on water management projects, expanding market opportunities, and robust order book position it for continued growth in the water management and infrastructure sectors. Investors who have been allocated shares are advised to hold their positions with a medium- to long-term outlook, Mehrotra added.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO Details The bidding for Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO commenced on January 22 and concluded on January 24. The IPO allotment was finalised on January 27, and Denta Water IPO listing date is today, January 29. The equity shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹220.50 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares. Denta Water and Infra IPO price band was ₹279 to ₹294 per share

Denta Water and Infra IPO has been subscribed by a massive 221.68 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail portion was booked 90.56 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 507.27 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 236.94 times subscription.

SMC Capitals is the book running lead manager of the Denta Water IPO, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.