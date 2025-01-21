Denta Water and Infra IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Wednesday, January 22). Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited, has become a significant entity in the area of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

With an impressive history in infrastructure project implementations, including groundwater recharge utilizing recycled water, Denta Water has played a role in meeting the increasing need for water-related solutions in the country. Their significant accomplishments include crucial projects such as the Byrapura and Hiremagaluru LIS Project, the Karagada LIS Project, among others, mainly carried out through lift irrigation systems, as mentioned in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Sowbhagyamma, Sujith TR, C Mruthyunjaya Swamy, and Hema HM are the promoters of the company. As of November 30, 2024, the company has successfully executed a total of 32 water management projects: 11 as the main contractor, 1 in a joint venture, and 20 as a sub-contractor. Additionally, the company is involved in construction projects for railways and highways.

According to the RHP, the company’s listed peers in the industry include VA Tech Wabag, which has a P/E ratio of 38.41, and EMS, with a P/E ratio of 27.47.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Denta Water IPO Denta Water and Infra IPO date: Denta Water IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, January 22, and closes on Friday, January 24.

Denta Water and Infra IPO price band: Denta Water IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹279 to ₹294 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Denta Water and Infra IPO lot size: Denta Water IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Denta Water IPO is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, January 21).

Denta Water and Infra IPO details: Denta Water IPO includes a completely new issue of 7.5 million shares. At the highest price point, the total size of the issue will be approximately ₹220.50 crore.

Denta Water and Infra IPO objective: Denta Water, an experienced entity in water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, plans to use the proceeds from its fresh issue for working capital needs totaling ₹150 crore. Out of this amount, ₹50 crore will be allocated for the current financial year, while the remaining ₹100 crore will be allocated for the following financial year.

Denta Water and Infra IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Denta Water IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, January 27 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, January 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Denta Water shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 29.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Denta Water and Infra IPO: The Denta Water IPO's book running lead manager is Smc Capitals Limited, while the issue's registrar is Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited.

Denta Water and Infra IPO reservation: Denta Water PO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP today: Denta Water IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +165. This indicates Denta Water share price were trading at a premium of ₹165 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Denta Water share price was indicated at ₹459 apiece, which is 56.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹294.

According to the recent five sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is trending upwards today, indicating the potential for a robust listing. The minimum GMP observed is ₹45, whereas the maximum GMP noted is ₹165, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

