Denta Water Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd are scheduled to be listed on the Indian stock market today following a robust interest in its initial public offering (IPO). The listing date for the Denta Water and Infra IPO is today, January 29. The Denta Water and Infra IPO was available for subscription from January 22 to 24. The allotment for the IPO has been completed, and Denta Water shares will be available on both the BSE and NSE today.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO received an overwhelming 221.52 times subscription on the final day of the bidding process. The portion allocated for non-institutional investors achieved an extraordinary 507.05 times subscription, while the segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription rate of 236.94 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) accounted for a subscription of 90.33 times in their category.
On Tuesday, Denta Water and Infra Solutions announced that it has secured just over ₹66 crore from anchor investors. The price range for the issue is set between ₹279 and ₹294 per share. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 75 lakh equity shares, amounting to ₹220.5 crore at the higher end of the price range. Established in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has become a significant player in the area of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd. is set for a strong market debut, anticipated to list with a premium of 35%. Overall, Denta Water’s strategic focus on water management projects, expanding market opportunities, and robust order book position it for continued growth in the water management and infrastructure sectors. Investors who have been allocated shares are advised to hold their positions with a medium- to long-term outlook.
The IPO includes a completely new issue of 7.5 million shares. At the highest price point, the total size of the issue will be approximately ₹220.50 crore.
Denta Water, an experienced entity in water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, plans to use the proceeds from its fresh issue for working capital needs totaling ₹150 crore. Out of this amount, ₹50 crore will be allocated for the current financial year, while the remaining ₹100 crore will be allocated for the following financial year.
The Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited IPO is generating significant investor interest, with a strong subscription of 221 times and a good grey market premium (GMP) of 30%. Given the financial performance and the potential risks, this IPO may consider for lisitng gains as well as the long-term investment horizon.
Denta Water IPO GMP today or Denta Water IPO grey market premium is +73. This indicates Denta Water share price was trading at a premium of ₹73 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Denta Water share price was indicated at ₹367 apiece, which is 24.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹294.
Grey market activity over the past 13 sessions indicates that the current GMP ( ₹73) is trending lower. According to experts on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹45, and the maximum is ₹165.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
