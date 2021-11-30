Despite market volatility, IPOs worth 7,000 cr set to hit D-Street next month

Developer Shriram Properties Ltd. is considering launching its offering before the end of the year, the people said. Wedding apparel maker Vedant Fashions Ltd. could also kick off its share sale in December, according to one of the people. If they’re all successful, it could become the busiest December for Indian IPOs on record, surpassing the $972 million raised in the same month of 2012, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

