Deutsche Bank AG will temporarily lose its ability to sponsor Hong Kong initial public offerings after failing to line up replacements in time for two departing staffers.

Sponsors take a senior role in an IPO in Hong Kong, conducting due diligence on companies that are preparing to go public and helping guide the firms through the listing process. Banks and brokerage firms that act as sponsors need to have at least two individuals serving as IPO principals, who have been approved by the city’s Securities and Futures Commission.

The holdup was earlier reported by the Financial Times. Deutsche Bank has hired two managing directors from other financial institutions who will start their roles in a matter of weeks, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Until recently, Deutsche had two designated principals, Rowena Wang and Poon Tsz Yuen. Ms. Wang stopped working for the bank on June 16, the SFC website showed. Mr. Poon resigned recently, the bank spokeswoman confirmed.

Meanwhile, Deutsche can act as an IPO underwriter but not a sponsor. Hong Kong IPOs typically engage numerous other banks in addition to the sponsors.

Deutsche retains its institutional corporate-finance advisory license, the SFC site showed.

In July 2019, Deutsche said it would exit its global-equities sales-and-trading business, but would continue to underwrite share sales by maintaining a “focused equity capital markets operation."

Earlier in the same year, the SFC banned UBS Group AG from acting as a sponsor for a year, while fining it and three rivals the equivalent of about $100 million, for cutting corners on IPOs. Deutsche Bank wasn’t one of the four banks.

