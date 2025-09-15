Dev Accelerator IPO allotment date likely today. Check latest GMP, steps to know share allotment status online

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of workspace solutions provider Dev Accelerator Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. The focus now shifts towards Dev Accelerator IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The mainboard IPO was launched on September 10 and ended on 12, while Dev Accelerator IPO allotment date is likely today, 15 September 2025, and the IPO listing date is September 17.

The company is expected to finalise the Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status shortly. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the credit of equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiation refunds to unsuccessful bidders will be done on September 16.

Investors can check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Dev Accelerator IPO registrar.

In order to do Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status online.

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Dev Accelerator Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Dev Accelerator Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Dev Accelerator Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP Today Dev Accelerator shares are witnessing a decent demand in the unlisted market with a higher grey market premium (GMP). Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today is ₹8 per share. This indicates that in the unlisted market, Dev Accelerator shares are trading higher by ₹8 apiece than their issue price.

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹69 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 13.11% to the IPO price of ₹61 per share.

Dev Accelerator IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The ₹143.35 crore worth Dev Accelerator IPO opened for subscription on September 10, and closed on September 12. Dev Accelerator IPO allotment date is likely today, September 15, and the IPO listing date is September 17. Dev Accelerator shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The public issue was entirely a fresh issue of 2.35 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹56 to ₹61 per share.

Dev Accelerator IPO was subscribed 63.97 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked by a massive 164.72 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 87.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 20.30 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Dev Accelerator IPO registrar.