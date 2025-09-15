Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status Live: GMP hints 13% listing gain, step-by-step guide to check status

The Dev Accelerator IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, September 15). Investors who applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
The that provides flexible office spaces opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and ended on Friday, September 12. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from retail investors (164.72 times), non-institutional investors (87.97 times) followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (20.30 times). Dev Accelerator IPO subscription status was 63.97 times on the third day.
Investors can verify if they have been allocated shares and the corresponding quantities by reviewing the allocation criteria. Furthermore, an important aspect of evaluating the IPO allotment status is the overall number of shares on offer. The company will begin the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be deposited into a person's demat account.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, September 16. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Dev Accelerator IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17.
Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today is ₹8. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price is trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Dev Accelerator (DevX) is promoted by the listed entity Dev Information Technology Ltd. The firm offers adaptable office spaces, which include coworking settings. The company has broadened its footprint to 15 locations throughout India, covering key cities like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.
Step 1:
Navigate to the allotment area on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Step 2:
Choose 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type.'
Step 3:
Select the 'Issue Name' from the list and pick the particular IPO you are interested in.
Step 4:
Input your application number or PAN.
If you have applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO, you can check the allotment status online today on the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, which is the IPO registrar.
Step 1:
Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
After clicking the provided link, you will have the option to verify the status through one of five different links.
Step 2:
Once you select one of the five links, choose "Dev Accelerator IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."
Step 3:
To check the status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.
Step 4:
- If you opt for the application number, start by entering the application number and then the captcha code. After that, click "Submit."
- If you choose the Demat Account option, fill in your account details along with the captcha code, and then press "Submit."
- For the PAN option, input your PAN number followed by the captcha code, and then click "Submit."
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator IPO is indicated at ₹69 apiece, which is 13.11% higher than the issue price of ₹61.
Based on the grey market activities observed over the past ten sessions, the IPO GMP is currently indicating an increase, suggesting strong expectations for the listing. The minimum GMP noted is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum is ₹10, according to analysts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.