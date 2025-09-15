Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status Live: GMP hints 13% listing gain, step-by-step guide to check status

The Dev Accelerator IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, September 15). Investors who applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

The that provides flexible office spaces opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and ended on Friday, September 12. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from retail investors (164.72 times), non-institutional investors (87.97 times) followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (20.30 times). Dev Accelerator IPO subscription status was 63.97 times on the third day.

Investors can verify if they have been allocated shares and the corresponding quantities by reviewing the allocation criteria. Furthermore, an important aspect of evaluating the IPO allotment status is the overall number of shares on offer. The company will begin the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be deposited into a person's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, September 16. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Dev Accelerator IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17.

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today is ₹8. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price is trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Dev Accelerator (DevX) is promoted by the listed entity Dev Information Technology Ltd. The firm offers adaptable office spaces, which include coworking settings. The company has broadened its footprint to 15 locations throughout India, covering key cities like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

