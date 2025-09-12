Dev Accelerator IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 21x so far — GMP signals 16% listing pop

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 3 Live: The initial public offer (IPO) of Dev Accelerator, which has garnered a strong response from investors, entered its last day of bidding today.
The issue saw 16.08 times subscription as of the second day of the share sale on Thursday. The company's initial share sale received bids for 21,14,04,355 shares against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The retail portion received a whopping 59.31 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 15.36 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 2.40 times subscription.
The price band has been fixed at ₹56 to ₹61 per share.
The company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 2.35 crore equity shares worth ₹143.35 crore at the upper end of the price band. At the upper end, the company's market validation is pegged at ₹550 crore.
Dev Accelerator IPO shares are expected to make their stock market debut on September 17.
In the grey market, Dev Accelerator is enjoying a decent grey market premium (GMP). Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today is ₹10. This means that Dev Accelerator IPO listing price could be ₹71, a premium of 16.39%.
As of May 31, 2025, DevX had over 250 clients, including domestic corporations and MNCs such as QX Global Services Private Limited, Paperchase Accountancy India Private Limited, Zomato Limited and Wipfli India LLP. The clientele highlights our ability to cater to the diverse needs of various industries and business sizes.
The company operates close to a million square feet across 25–28 centres in 10–11 cities, offering 12,700–14,100 seats and serving 230–250+ clients. It has a strong presence in Tier 1 markets such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, alongside leadership in Tier 2 cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Indore.
The IPO is a fresh issue, meaning all the capital raised will go directly to the company. The funds are earmarked for strategic purposes, including fit-outs for new centers and debt repayment. This directly supports DevX’s growth plans while also helping to strengthen its balance sheet and improve overall financial health.
Dev Accelerator Ltd. (DevX) offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity in India’s growing flexible workspace sector. Founded in 2017, the company operates 28 centers across 11 cities, serving 14,000+ seats with an asset-light, scalable model. Its ₹143.35 Cr IPO is entirely a fresh issue, aimed at funding expansion—including new centers in Surat and Sydney. Backed by Dev Information Technology Ltd., DevX benefits from strong operational support and a diversified client base. While competition and real estate dependencies pose risks, the company’s growth trajectory and sector momentum support a ‘Subscribe’ rating for investors seeking exposure to the future of the hybrid work model in India.
— Views by Lakshmishree Investment