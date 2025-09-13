Dev Accelerator IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment date: The Dev Accelerator IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, September 15. Investors who applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

The that provides flexible office spaces opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and ended on Friday, September 12. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from retail investors (164.72 times), non-institutional investors (87.97 times) followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (20.30 times). Dev Accelerator IPO subscription status was 63.97 times on the third day.

Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the respective amounts by examining the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been allotted will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, September 16. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Dev Accelerator IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17.

How to check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have submitted an application for the Dev Accelerator IPO, you can verify the allotment status online on the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, the IPO registrar, today.

Step 1: Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

After clicking the link provided, you will have the option to check the status using one of five different links.

Step 2: Once you select one of the five URLs, choose "Dev Accelerator IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To access the status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number option, begin by entering the application number, followed by the captcha code. Then click "Submit."

- If you select the Demat Account option, input your account details along with the captcha code. Press "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code. Then click "Submit."

How to check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Go to the allotment section of the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3: Pick the 'Issue Name' from the drop-down list and choose the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Navigate to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register using your PAN by selecting the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +10. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price is trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator IPO is indicated at ₹71 apiece, which is 16.39% higher than the issue price of ₹61.

Based on the grey market activities observed over the past ten sessions, the IPO GMP is currently indicating an increase, suggesting strong expectations for the listing. The minimum GMP noted is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum is ₹10, according to analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Dev Accelerator IPO details The company's initial public offering is comprised entirely of a new issuance of 2.35 crore equity shares, amounting to ₹143.35 crore at the highest price point. At this maximum value, the company's estimated market capitalisation is ₹550 crore.

The firm plans to allocate the raised funds for "fit-outs" for the new centers and their security deposits, pay off existing debts, and for general corporate activities, which cover strategic initiatives, improving marketing capabilities, brand enhancement efforts, and addressing lease liabilities.

This capital influx will enable DevX to expand its footprint in major cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Chennai, GIFT City, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Goa, and Jaipur.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager for this offering, whereas Kfin Technologies Ltd. serves as the registrar.