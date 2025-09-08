Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: What does grey market signal ahead of issue opening on Wednesday?

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: Ahead of the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of office space Dev Accelerator on Wednesday, September 10, the shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to market sources, Dev Accelerator IPO GMP is at ₹10, the highest over the last few days.

At the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹61 and considering the latest GMP, Dev Accelerator IPO listing price could be ₹71, a premium of 16.39%. While this signals a healthy listing trend for Dev Accelerator IPO shares, investors must note that GMP is subject to sharp fluctuations.

Essentially, the grey market premium shows an investor's willingness to pay over and above the issue price. Investors should not base their decisions to invest in an IPO solely on the GMP. They should take other factors like company fundamentals, valuations and their own risk appetite into account.

Dev Accelerator IPO Details The ₹143.55 crore worth Dev Accelerator IPO is set to hit the Indian stock market on Tuesday, September 10, along with two other mainboard issues — Urban Company and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. The issue will close for bidding on September 12.

Dev Accelerator IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 2.35 crore shares worth, being sold in the price band of ₹56 to ₹61 apiece. The lot size for Dev Accelerator IPO is 235 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,335 by retail investors. The lot size for small non-institutional investors (sNII) is 14 lots, amounting to ₹2,00,690, and for big NIIs (bNII) is 70 lots, worth ₹10,03,450.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the initial share sale for capital expenditure for fit-outs in the new centres and for security deposits of the new centres, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, including redemption of NCDs, and general corporate purposes.

The anchor book for Dev Accelerator IPO will open tomorrow, September 9.

About Dev Accelerator Dev Accelerator offers space solutions in the form of flexible workspaces, from individual desks to customised office spaces. The company's services involve sourcing office spaces, customising designs, developing spaces and providing technology solutions to provide complete asset management.

The company has a presence in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets across India, including regions such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Indore, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rajkot and Vadodara.

As of May 31, 2025, it boasts over 250 clients and 28 centres across 11 cities in India, with 14,144 seats covering a total area under management of SBA 860,522 square feet.