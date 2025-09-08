Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: What does grey market signal ahead of issue opening on Wednesday?

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: At the upper end of the IPO price band of 61, and considering the latest GMP, Dev Accelerator IPO listing price could be 71, a premium of 16.39%.

Saloni Goel
Updated8 Sep 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: What does grey market signal ahead of issue opening on Wednesday?
Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: What does grey market signal ahead of issue opening on Wednesday?

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP: Ahead of the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of office space Dev Accelerator on Wednesday, September 10, the shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to market sources, Dev Accelerator IPO GMP is at 10, the highest over the last few days.

At the upper end of the IPO price band of 61 and considering the latest GMP, Dev Accelerator IPO listing price could be 71, a premium of 16.39%. While this signals a healthy listing trend for Dev Accelerator IPO shares, investors must note that GMP is subject to sharp fluctuations.

Also Read | Urban Company IPO GMP: What does grey market signal ahead of issue opening?

Essentially, the grey market premium shows an investor's willingness to pay over and above the issue price. Investors should not base their decisions to invest in an IPO solely on the GMP. They should take other factors like company fundamentals, valuations and their own risk appetite into account.

Dev Accelerator IPO Details

The 143.55 crore worth Dev Accelerator IPO is set to hit the Indian stock market on Tuesday, September 10, along with two other mainboard issues — Urban Company and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. The issue will close for bidding on September 12.

Dev Accelerator IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 2.35 crore shares worth, being sold in the price band of 56 to 61 apiece. The lot size for Dev Accelerator IPO is 235 shares, requiring an investment of 14,335 by retail investors. The lot size for small non-institutional investors (sNII) is 14 lots, amounting to 2,00,690, and for big NIIs (bNII) is 70 lots, worth 10,03,450.

Also Read | Krupalu Metals IPO opens: Issue booked 4% so far on Day 1. Check latest GMP

The company plans to use the funds raised from the initial share sale for capital expenditure for fit-outs in the new centres and for security deposits of the new centres, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, including redemption of NCDs, and general corporate purposes.

The anchor book for Dev Accelerator IPO will open tomorrow, September 9.

About Dev Accelerator

Dev Accelerator offers space solutions in the form of flexible workspaces, from individual desks to customised office spaces. The company's services involve sourcing office spaces, customising designs, developing spaces and providing technology solutions to provide complete asset management.

The company has a presence in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets across India, including regions such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Indore, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rajkot and Vadodara.

As of May 31, 2025, it boasts over 250 clients and 28 centres across 11 cities in India, with 14,144 seats covering a total area under management of SBA 860,522 square feet.

Also Read | Shringar House IPO: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of issue opening on September 10

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOGrey Market PremiumInitial Public OfferingsGrey Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPODev Accelerator IPO GMP: What does grey market signal ahead of issue opening on Wednesday?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.