Dev Accelerator IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Dev Accelerator IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, September 17) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Dev Accelerator share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Dev Accelerator share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Advertisement

As per a notice from BSE, trading members of the exchange are advised that starting Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the equity shares of Dev Accelerator Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the 'T' Group of Securities.

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, September 15. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Tuesday, September 16. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from retail investors, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non-institutional investors (NIIS), Dev Accelerator IPO subscription status was 63.97 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, September 12, as per BSE data.

Advertisement

Dev Accelerator IPO listing price prediction According to Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, Dev Accelerator primarily targets large corporate clients via long-term managed office arrangements, typically featuring lease terms of 5–9 years and lock-in periods of 3.5–5 years. With the current Grey Market Premium indicating strong investor interest, the stock is expected to list at a premium to its issue price.

Yash Chauhan, Research Analyst INVasset PMS, stated that investors should note potential risks: high dependency on SME spending cycles, execution risks in scaling technology platforms, and competition from emerging accelerators. Despite these factors, the company’s robust business model, structural growth potential, and strategic IPO use of proceeds make it a compelling pre-listing opportunity, offering early exposure to India’s rapidly expanding SME ecosystem.

Advertisement

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is ₹4. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price is trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator IPO is indicated at ₹65 apiece, which is 6.56% higher than the issue price of ₹61.

According to the activities of the grey market over the past 14 sessions, the prevailing GMP ( ₹4) is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum observed is ₹10, as per expert opinions.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Dev Accelerator IPO allotment finalised today. How to check status online