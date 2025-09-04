Dev Accelerator IPO: Price band set at ₹56-61 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Dev Accelerator IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹56 to ₹61 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Dev Accelerator IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10 and will close on Friday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the Dev Accelerator IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9. Dev Accelerator IPO lot size is 235 equity shares and in multiples of 235 equity shares thereafter.

Dev Accelerator IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Dev Accelerator IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 15 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 16 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Dev Accelerator share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 17.

Dev Accelerator IPO details Dev Accelerator IPO consists entirely of a new issuance of 2.35 crore equity shares, which includes a reservation of up to 1,64,500 equity shares for employees and 3,29,000 shares for existing shareholders.

As a result, the full amount raised from the IPO will be utilized by the company. Of the fresh issue funds, ₹73.1 crore will be allocated for fitting out the planned centers, while ₹35 crore will be directed towards repaying specific borrowings, including the redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The remaining funds will be reserved for various corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the lead book manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the issue's registrar.

Company Details Dev Accelerator, referred to as DevX, offers adaptable office solutions, featuring coworking spaces. The organisation has broadened its reach to 15 locations throughout India, covering key cities such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

The business model of the company is centered on delivering flexible workspace options that cater to the changing requirements of contemporary businesses. This encompasses providing customizable workstations and suites, accommodating remote working trends, and offering adaptable leasing arrangements.

As of May 31, 2025, the firm caters to over 250 clients and operates 28 centers across 11 cities in India, with a total capacity of 14,144 seats, managing an overall area of 860,522 square feet.

The company has entered into Letters of Intent (LOIs) for three new centers, which include its inaugural international center in Sydney, Australia. Furthermore, space has been leased for a new center in Surat. These forthcoming centers will provide 11,500 seats within a total area of 897,341 sq. ft.

Dev Accelerator Limited offers flexible workspace solutions, such as managed offices and coworking spaces, to large corporations, multinational companies, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, the company's subsidiary, Neddle and Thread Designs LLP, provides design and execution services.