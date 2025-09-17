Live Updates

Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: GMP, experts signal debut at a premium

Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Dev Accelerator IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 17.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated17 Sep 2025, 09:19:33 AM IST
Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Dev Accelerator IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 17. The shares of Dev Accelerator will list on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

17 Sep 2025, 09:19:33 AM IST

Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Dev Accelerator IPO listing price prediction

Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research – Investment Services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, noted that Dev Accelerator mainly caters to large corporate clients through long-term managed office contracts, generally involving lease durations of 5–9 years with lock-in periods of 3.5–5 years. Given the strong investor appetite reflected in the current Grey Market Premium, the stock is likely to debut at a price higher than its issue level.

17 Sep 2025, 09:16:03 AM IST

Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is 6. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price is trading at a premium of 6 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator IPO is indicated at 67 apiece, which is 9.84% higher than the issue price of 61.

17 Sep 2025, 09:13:45 AM IST

