Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Shares make flat listing at ₹61 on both BSE, NSE

Dev Accelerator share price LIVE updates: Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is ₹6. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price is trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator IPO is indicated at ₹67 apiece, which is 9.84% higher than the issue price of ₹61.