Devson Catalyst IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Devson Catalyst IPO allotment is all set to be finalised on Tuesday, 14 July. The SME IPO opened for bidding on 9 July and closed on 13 July. The shares of Devson Catalyst IPO will list on BSE SME on 16 July.

The SME IPO received a strong response from investors during the three-day bidding period. Devson Catalyst IPO was subscribed 220.35 times on the last day of bidding. The individual investors category received bids 244.08 times; meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 261.22 times.

Established in 2004, Devson Catalyst is engaged in the manufacturing of catalysts, adsorbents, ceramic balls, and other related products. Its product portfolio serves diverse industries such as petroleum refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, gas processing, environmental applications, and speciality chemicals.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and supplies its products to customers in both domestic and international markets.

Devson Catalyst IPO GMP today According to websites tracking the grey market, shares of the Devson Catalyst IPO are trading at a robust premium in the unlisted market. As per Investorgain, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹49.

Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price of the Devson Catalyst IPO is around ₹167 per share, reflecting a premium of 41.53% over the issue price of ₹118.

Devson Catalyst IPO allotment status Investors who placed their bids on Devson Catalyst IPO can check their allotment status on BSE SME or registrar's website - MUFG Intime India.

Here's how to check Devson Catalyst IPO allotment status? BSE SME Visit the BSE India IPO allotment page. 2. Choose the issue type (Equity or Debt).

3. Select 'Devson Catalyst' from the IPO drop-down list.

4. Enter the required details, such as your PAN or Application Number.

5. Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status, which will be displayed on the screen.

MUFG Intime India Visit the MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. website. 2. Choose 'Devson Catalyst' from the IPO name drop-down menu.

3. Enter the required details, such as your PAN, application number, or Demat account number.

4. Click on the 'Search' button.

5. The IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen.

Devson Catalyst IPO details The company aims to raise ₹42 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of ₹112-118 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.33 crore equity shares aggregating ₹39.39 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.03 crore equity shares worth ₹2.95 crore.

As per the allocation structure, 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35% for retail investors. The company has also reserved 64,800 equity shares for employees and 1,80,000 equity shares for the market maker, taking the net issue size to 33,43,200 equity shares.

The IPO lot size has been set at 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of approximately ₹1.41 lakh for retail investors at the upper end of the price band. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 14, while the shares are scheduled to make their market debut on the BSE SME platform on July 16.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to fund capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

JJ IPO Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the issue, MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar, and MNM Stock Broking will act as the market maker.