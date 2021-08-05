The initial public offering (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Krsnaa Diagnostics continued to witness strong investor demand on the second of bidding for their respective IPOs. All the four IPOs were subscribed fully on their opening day on Wednesday.

Exxaro Tiles was subscribed the most with 10.30 times followed by Windlas Biotech 7.09 times, Devyani International 6.61times and Krsnaa Diagnostics 5.42 times.

The Exxaro offer received bids for 11.79 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 21.11 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 93% and that of employees 1.56 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.65 times their reserved portion.

The ₹1,838 crore IPO of Devyani International received bids for 744.07 million shares, against the issue size of 112.57 million shares.

Retail investor’s portion was subscribed 22.94 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.37 times and that of employees 3.10 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 1.32 times of their reserved portion.

Windlas Biotech’s share sale received bids for 43.32 million equity shares against the IPO size of 6.14 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 13.67 times and that of non-institutional investors witnessed 1.13 times, while qualified institutional investors subscribed 4% of their bids for the public issue.

Krsnaa Diagnostics received bids for 385.6 lakh equity shares over the IPO against offer size of 71.12 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investor’s portion was oversubscribed by 22.09 times, non -institutional investor’s portion subscribed 4.76 times, and qualified institutional investors bought 50% of their reserved portion.

