Devyani International, 3 other IPOs continue to witness strong demand on day 2

The Exxaro offer received bids for 11.79 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 21.11 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 93% and that of employees 1.56 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.65 times their reserved portion.