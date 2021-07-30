Devyani International fixes IPO price band at 86-90

At the upper band price of ₹90, the firm will raise ₹1,838 crore. An offer for sale or OFS comprising 65.34 million shares owned by Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte, and upto 90 million shares by RJ Corp Ltd was also announced by Devyani International. The proceeds from the issue will be used for repayment of certain or full borrowings of the firm.