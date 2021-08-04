''Devyani is well placed to benefit from growing industry trends as it has a strong portfolio of highly recognized global brands which cater to a range of customer preferences. The financial performance has been tepid for the company which has further got impacted in FY21 due to the pandemic. However, the company intends to improve its unit performance which would aid better margins. Considering the current market sentiments, investors may subscribe for listing gains,'' Religare Broking said.