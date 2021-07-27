Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Devyani International IPO to open on 4 Aug

Devyani International IPO to open on 4 Aug

Premium
The proceeds from the issue will be used for repayment of certain or full borrowings of its firm. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 09:10 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists a fresh issue of Rs440 crore and an offer for sale of issuing upto 155.33 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters

Food and beverages marjor Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, initial public offering will open on 4 August and close on 6 August.

Food and beverages marjor Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, initial public offering will open on 4 August and close on 6 August.

The IPO consists a fresh issue of Rs440 crore and an offer for sale of issuing upto 155.33 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The IPO consists a fresh issue of Rs440 crore and an offer for sale of issuing upto 155.33 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

An OFS comprises 65.34 million shares by Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte, upto 90 mln shares by RJ Corp Ltd,

The proceeds from the issue will be used for repayment of certain or full borrowings of its firm.

As on June 2021, the aggregate outstanding borrowings of its Company (on a consolidated level) is 541.59 crore.

Devyani is the single largest QSR company in India to be listed on Swiggy and was amongst the largest QSR company in India be to listed on the Zomato platform in 2019 and 2020

Despite the pandemic, it has continued to expand its store network and has opened 109 stores across its core brand business in the last 6 months. KFC and Pizza Hut were amongst the earliest to roll out contactless delivery in May 2020 and June 2020, respectively.

The firm currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores and 44 Costa Coffee as on March 31, 2021 in India. Between March 2019-2021 the core brand stores saw a CAGR growth of 13.58% from 469 stores to 605 stores and the company attributes its success and continuous growth effort to its 9,356 employees.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The key milestones in India’s IPO journey, in five charts

Premium

Don’t assume your health policy covers maternity insurance

Premium

Zomato eyes a big slice of this grocery unicorn

Premium

How the Sebi-mandated one-stop-shop for mutual funds will work

Investment Bankers appointed to the Issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd

.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!