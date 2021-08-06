Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Krsnaa Diagnostics closed on a strong note as it received strong interest through the subscription window on the final day of bidding for their respective IPOs.

Among the four IPOs, Devyani International was subscribed the most with 116.69 times followed by Krsnaa Diagnostics 64.4 times, Exxaro Tiles was subscribed 22.59 times and Windlas Biotech 22.56 times.

The ₹1,838 crore IPO of Devyani International received bids for 13.14 billion shares, against the issue size of 112.57 million shares.

Retail investor’s portion was subscribed 39.39 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 213.06 times and that of employees 4.70 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 95.27 times of their reserved portion.

Krsnaa Diagnostics received bids for 458.01 million equity shares over the IPO against offer size of 7.11 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investor’s portion was oversubscribed by 42.04 times, non -institutional investor’s portion subscribed 116.3 times, and qualified institutional investors bought 49.83 of their reserved portion and the employee portion was subscribed 98%.

The Exxaro offer received bids for 25.75 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 39.92 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5.36 times and that of employees 2.53 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 17.67 times their reserved portion.

Windlas Biotech’s share sale received bids for 138.52 million equity shares against the IPO size of 6.14 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 24.54 times and that of non-institutional investors witnessed 15.91 times, while qualified institutional investors subscribed 24.1 times of their bids for the public issue.

