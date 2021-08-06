The Exxaro offer received bids for 25.75 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 39.92 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5.36 times and that of employees 2.53 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 17.67 times their reserved portion.

