Dhara Rail Projects shares list at 19% premium over IPO price on NSE SME

Dhara Rail Projects share price listed at 150 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 24 or 19%. Soon after listing, the stock extended gains by another 3% to hit the day's peak of 155.

Saloni Goel
Published31 Dec 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Dhara Rail Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 19% premium over IPO price on NSE SME
Dhara Rail Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 19% premium over IPO price on NSE SME

Dhara Rail Projects IPO listing: Shares of Dhara Rail Projects IPO made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today, December 31, as they listed at a premium of 19% over their initial public offering (IPO) price of 126.

Dhara Rail Projects share price listed at 150 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 24 or 19%. Soon after listing, the stock extended gains by another 3% to hit the day's peak of 155.

Also Read | Nanta Tech share makes strong debut, lists at ₹234, up 6.36% from IPO price

The listing was better-than-expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the stock market debut, Dhara Rail Projects IPO GMP today was 16.5 — suggesting a listing pop of 13%.

Dhara Rail Projects IPO details

The IPO of Dhara Rail Projects closed with a solid subscription of 111.90 times at the end of the bidding process. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 71.30 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 199.41 times bids, and the retail portion garnered 97.61 times bids.

The 50-crore Dhara Rail Projects IPO was entirely a fresh issue of shares. The offer opened on December 23 and closed on December 26. Dhara Rail Projects IPO price band was fixed at 120-126 apiece.

The company has earmarked the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, meeting the working capital needs of the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Hyderabad-based Deepa Jewellers files DHRP with Sebi for IPO

Investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 1,000 shares. Retail investors needed to apply for at least two lots, requiring an initial investment of 2,52,000.

Dhara Rail Projects IPO allotment was fixed on December 29. The shares of the company were credited in the account of allottees on December 30, while the refund to those who could not receive allotment was also finalised on the same day.

Incorporated in 2010, Dhara Rail Projects is a certified company, providing various services like annual maintenance contracts and repair services for railway rolling stock systems.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOSME IPOIPO ListingGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPODhara Rail Projects shares list at 19% premium over IPO price on NSE SME
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.