Dhariwalcorp IPO booked over 2 times on day 1 so far, retail, NII portion fully subscribed; check GMP

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Aug 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Dhariwalcorp IPO: The Dhariwalcorp initial public offering subscription period opened on Thursday, August 1, and ends on Monday, August 5. The offer has a price range of 102 to 106 per share, with a face value of 10. Multiples of those shares are available, and the minimum number of shares up for bid is 1,200.

The company is involved in the trading of petroleum jelly, industrial chemicals, and a wide variety of waxes. Processing, buying, selling, importing, and trading of different kinds of wax are among the activities carried out by our company. These types of wax include Paraffin, Micro, Slack, Carnauba, Microcrystalline, Semi-Refined Paraffin, Yellow Beeswax, Hydrocarbon, Montan, Polyethylene, Vegetable, Residue, Palm, BN Micro, Hydrogenated Palm, Micro Slack, PE, and Soya wax.

With 21 states and 3 Union territories for its home market, the corporation is present throughout all of India (based on revenues for the fiscal years that ended on March 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022).

Additionally, the company launched an export branch and, based on revenues for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024, is now supplying goods to one nation, Nepal. Our domestic sales income for the fiscal years 2024, 2023, and 2022 was 226.30 lakhs, 191.93 lakhs, and 158.13 lakhs, respectively. These amounts accounted for 98.91%, 98.97%, and 99.72% of their operations revenue.

According to the red herring prospectus of the firm, no listed companies in India or outside are working on establishing a product line that is comparable to theirs. As a result, a comparison of the industry's accounting ratios with their company is not feasible.

Dhariwalcorp IPO subscription status

Dhariwalcorp IPO subscription status is 2.21 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 3.87 times, and NII portion was booked 1.23 times.

The company has received bids for 35,16,000 shares against 15,88,800 shares on offer, at 15:47 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Dhariwalcorp IPO details

The Dhariwalcorp IPO, valued 25.15 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 2,372,400 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the building of a warehouse; financing the company's working capital needs; and financing general corporate objectives.

The Dhariwalcorp IPO's book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For the Dhariwalcorp IPO, Shreni Shares is the market maker.

Dhariwalcorp IPO GMP today

Dhariwalcorp IPO GMP is +60. This indicates Dhariwalcorp share price were trading at a premium of 60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dhariwalcorp share price was indicated at 166 apiece, which is 56.6% higher than the IPO price of 106.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 03:54 PM IST
