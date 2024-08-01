Dhariwalcorp IPO booked over 2 times on day 1 so far, retail, NII portion fully subscribed; check GMP

Dhariwalcorp IPO: The Dhariwalcorp initial public offering subscription period opened on Thursday, August 1, and ends on Monday, August 5. The offer has a price range of ₹102 to ₹106 per share, with a face value of ₹10. Multiples of those shares are available, and the minimum number of shares up for bid is 1,200.

The company is involved in the trading of petroleum jelly, industrial chemicals, and a wide variety of waxes. Processing, buying, selling, importing, and trading of different kinds of wax are among the activities carried out by our company. These types of wax include Paraffin, Micro, Slack, Carnauba, Microcrystalline, Semi-Refined Paraffin, Yellow Beeswax, Hydrocarbon, Montan, Polyethylene, Vegetable, Residue, Palm, BN Micro, Hydrogenated Palm, Micro Slack, PE, and Soya wax.

With 21 states and 3 Union territories for its home market, the corporation is present throughout all of India (based on revenues for the fiscal years that ended on March 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022).

Additionally, the company launched an export branch and, based on revenues for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2024, is now supplying goods to one nation, Nepal. Our domestic sales income for the fiscal years 2024, 2023, and 2022 was ₹226.30 lakhs, ₹191.93 lakhs, and ₹158.13 lakhs, respectively. These amounts accounted for 98.91%, 98.97%, and 99.72% of their operations revenue.

According to the red herring prospectus of the firm, no listed companies in India or outside are working on establishing a product line that is comparable to theirs. As a result, a comparison of the industry's accounting ratios with their company is not feasible.

Dhariwalcorp IPO subscription status Dhariwalcorp IPO subscription status is 2.21 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 3.87 times, and NII portion was booked 1.23 times.

The company has received bids for 35,16,000 shares against 15,88,800 shares on offer, at 15:47 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Also Read | Ceigall India IPO: Here are 10 key risks to know from RHP before subscribing

Dhariwalcorp IPO details The Dhariwalcorp IPO, valued ₹25.15 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 2,372,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the building of a warehouse; financing the company's working capital needs; and financing general corporate objectives.

The Dhariwalcorp IPO's book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For the Dhariwalcorp IPO, Shreni Shares is the market maker.

Also Read | Warburg Pincus-backed Avanse Financial files fresh DRHP for IPO with SEBI

Dhariwalcorp IPO GMP today Dhariwalcorp IPO GMP is +60. This indicates Dhariwalcorp share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dhariwalcorp share price was indicated at ₹166 apiece, which is 56.6% higher than the IPO price of ₹106.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Unicommerce eSolutions IPO announces price band at ₹102-108 per share