Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Check GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 08:56 AM IST
- Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹216 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,83,000 equity shares
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO is done and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, December 7. Now, all eyes are on the company's stock market debut which is expected to happen this week.