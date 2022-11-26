Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: GMP jumps ahead of issue opening date. Apply or not?

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is going to open for subscription of 28th November 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. The price band of the public issue worth ₹251.15 crore has been fixed at ₹216 to ₹237 per equity share. Meanwhile, ahead of Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscription opening date, grey market has gone bullish on shares of the agrochemical company. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd are available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today. Stock market experts are also expecting huge demand for the public issue when it opens next week.

